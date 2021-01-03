Share:

On Sunday, Speaker Punjab Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the country’s situation demands collective efforts to solve the problems of public and the government and opposition should work together to solve problems.

Punjab Minister for Minerals Hafiz Ammar Yasir called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi at his residence and presented the performance report of his ministry.

In the meeting, the speaker Punjab Assembly lauded the initiatives and performances of the Minerals Department for the improvement of economic activities. PML-Q as an ally was working hard for the relief of the people, he added.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the PML-Q ministers were showing outstanding performance in their departments. He further said, the mission of PML-Q is public service as it started projects of public welfare in the past and are still taking the lead in public service.

He said that exemplary steps including setting up 79 housing facilities and four dispensaries were taken with Rs13 million for the welfare of mines labor and seven schools.