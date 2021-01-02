Share:

ISLAMABAD-She’s known for her sensational fashion choices and dazzling ensembles. And Kylie Minogue exuded glamour in a striking blue sequinned dress which was covered in silver stars for her latest snap shared to Instagram.The singer, 52, looked incredible as she posed up a storm and flaunted her toned pins through the gown’s racy thigh-high splits.Kylie looked every inch the disco queen for her appearance on CNN in her eye-catching dress which boasted long sleeves and padded shoulders.The blonde beauty wore her locks down, letting them cascade out of her matching sequinned hood as she looked down to show off her flawless blue eye-makeup.She added a little extra height with a pair of shining silver heels and completed her fabulous look by donning a white belt to accentuate her trim physique.It comes after Kylie and Dua Lipa treated fans to a remix edition of her track Real Groove to kick off New Year’s Eve.