MUZAFFARGARH - Chief Justice of Lahore High Court Muhammad Qasim Khan on Saturday laid foun­dation stone of new judicial complex Muzaffargarh, here on Saturday.

The new judicial complex will be constructed at an area of 1031 kanals. LHC Chief Jus­tice Muhammad Qasim Khan, while addressing a dinner par­ty arranged in his honour, stat­ed the new judicial complex would be completed as early as possible. He said the coop­eration between bench and bar was of vital importance for timely dispensation of justice to people. Despite coronavirus pandemic, the district judi­ciary resolved 275,000 cases from September to December. He added that cases depen­dency increased during last six months, due to COVID-19. However, the Chief Justice said, they were trying to re­solve cases at the earliest.

LHC Chief Justice Muham­mad Qasim Khan said the lawyers were given finan­cial assistance during COVID 19. The CJ added that Rs 250 million would be disbursed among the Bars within next three days. On this occa­sion, District Bar Association President Malik Arshid Hus­sain Bhatti, General Secretary Zubair Khan Sehrani, District and Sessions Judge Malik Ab­dur Rehman and others were also present.