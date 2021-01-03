Share:

MULTAN - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said that the government is making all out efforts for development in South Punjab.

Presiding over a meeting in Multan to review development projects, the PTI leader also said the Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon announce a package for Multan division. He said that Multan is the future capital of the South Punjab Province.

Qureshi further said that Multan was a mega city and there was need to launch different uplift schemes in different sectors of the city.

The government was focusing equally in both the urban and rural areas, he said. Qureshi also hinted comprehensive strategy to resolve sewerage issues of city on permanent basis.

Similarly, education and health were also included in priorities of the government.

Chief Whip National Assembly and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Malik Amir Dogar also instructed district administration to shift timber, iron and grain markets outside the city. He also stressed the need to widen road from Dera Adda to Northern Bypass via Lodhi Colony.

PM Imran Khan has confidence of Parliament

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik also spoke and stated that 82 Basic Health Units would be energised through solar system.

Multan is in urgent need of another Medical College and IT university. He said. MPA Qasim Langah said that road should be widened between Shujabad to Jalalpur Pirwala.

Qureshi also said narrative of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had lost public interest and its yesterday meeting ended without any result.

Reacting to PDM's news conference in a statement on Saturday, he said incumbent government has public mandate and it will not resign under opposition's pressure. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has confidence of the Parliament.

The Foreign Minister said opposition will participate in Senate elections. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said state institutions have always fulfilled its constitutional and legal responsibilities.