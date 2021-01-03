Share:

Rana Sanaullah, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader, on Sunday has said holding public gatherings is a democratic right.

According to the sources, he added the PML-N leader told that the threat alerts were issued to make people afraid of not joining rally. Furthermore, he said the puppet government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with the help of the nation, would soon be abolished.

Rana Sanaullah further demanded immediate release of party workers.

While, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the government is impartially making arrests and hiding its own incompetency behind National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) can not prove corruption against PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, she conveyed.