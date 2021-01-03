Share:

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has said that the people of Pakistan have rejected the irresponsible politics of the opposition aimed at safeguarding corruption of its leadership.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has been working hard to uplift weaker segment of the society while the opposition leaders are busy in protecting their hereditary politics.

The Minister said the past rulers lived in the luxurious PM House, apart from setting up many camp offices for themselves but never cared for the homeless people living on the roads.