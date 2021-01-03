Share:

Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that with the help of public, the selected government will be sent back while the government of people will come into power soon.

Talking in a media briefing, Bilawal said that Pakistan has highest inflation in the region and people are suffering due to rising living costs because of incumbent incompetent government as an unqualified prime minister has been imposed on us.

Moreover, PPP Chairman said that country’s economic progress is even lacking behind Bangladesh and PM says that he is under training. Bilawal asked Imran Khan to step down if does not have solution to problems of masses.

answering to the reports of differences in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Bilawal said that the opposition alliance is strong as ever despite conspiracies of government ministers. A win for PDM is also a win for People’s Party, he added further.

Bilawal, while condemning killing of 11 coal miner in Machh coal field of Balochistan, said that there is no implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) since PTI came into power. Rulers should immediately start implementation of NAP, he emphasized.

PPP Chairman further said that such unfortunate incident would not have taken place if ministers were paying heed on matters of the state rater than focusing on PDM.