Share:

Rawalpindi - Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested PML-N candidate Engineer Qamar Ul Islam Raja despite the fact he is innocent and there is no case registered against him in the country.

He said that NAB is interrogating Qamar Ul Islam without having any solid evidence against him that could prove his involvement in corruption scam.

“If PML-N candidate from NA-59 and PP-10 Engineer Qamar Ul Islam Raja faces defeat in general elections 2018, he will still be considered a winner morally from the constituency,” ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said.

He expressed these views while addressing a mammoth public gathering held at Election Office of Engineer Qamar Ul Islam Raja at Chowk Pindori in Kallar Syedan. Earlier, former premier inaugurated Election Office of the detained candidate.

Besides, Uswa Islam Raja and Muhammad Salaar Islam Raja (siblings of detained political leader), PML-N local leaders, public elected representatives and a large numbers of voters and supporters of N league were also present on the occasion.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi , while addressing the public rally, said former military dictator General (retd) Pervaiz Musharraf created NAB to eliminate PML-N from Pakistan. He added that the anti-corruption body has no substantial evidence to prove Qamar guilty. He said NAB had not contacted Qamar Ul Islam earlier but handcuffed him after the party fielded him in NA-59 and PP-10. “All the NAB cases are bogus as all the politicians are being unfairly targeted” he said. He said a politician had been arrested by NAB from Balochistan with recovery of Rs 1 billion from his possession but action was not taken against him.

He claimed that unknown quarters are harassing the candidates of PML-N in a bid to change their loyalties and contest upcoming general elections as independent candidates. “Such negative tactics and shameful incidents are making upcoming elections 2018 controversial,” he said asking NAB, Election Commission of Pakistan, caretaker government and Supreme Court of Pakistan to play their vital role for holding free and fair elections.

He claimed he had released funds of billion of rupees for development projects during his presence in Office of PM in 10 months. Lashing out at PPP and Mush-led PML-Q, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said both the parties did nothing for betterment of people of Pakistan.

He said N league had put Pakistan on track of development and prosperity by building roads, motorways, CPEC and other projects. He said N league is enjoying support of youth and would win general elections 2018 with great majority.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also predicted Qamar Ul Islam’s win from the both constituencies on July 25.

Earlier, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was accorded a rosy welcome by the supporters of N league upon his arrival in Kalar Syedan who waved party flags, and held portraits of Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, and Maryam Nawaz and detained Qamar Ul Islam.

Addressing the participants, Uswa Raja and Muhammad Salaar Raja thanked Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others for attending inaugural ceremony of the election office.

They said that the people of Rawalpindi would unlock handcuffs of Qamar Ul Islam Raja with key of votes on July 25, the polling day. They said their father is being victimised for contesting general elections 2018 on PML-N ticket and for supporting Mian Nawaz Sharif. They urged the people to vote for Qamar Ul Islam Raja on July 25.

israr ahmed