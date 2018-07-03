Share:

ISLAMABAD:- Saad Irfan, Qasim Ali, Husnain, Khursheed Abbasi and Shahryar Monday qualified for the next round of Engro Foods Tennis Championship here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Director General Hassan Baig inaugurated the championship. In the matches played, Saad downed Tariq Abbasi 6-4, 7-5; Qasim outclassed Zulqarnain 6-1, 6-1; Husnain routed Zaid 6-2, 6-2; Khursheed thrashed Poyan 6-2, 6-1 and Shahryar outsmarted Saleem 6-1, 6-0. Musa Chaudhry, Sajid Bakht and Hassan Abdullah also reached the next round of the championship after beating their respective opponents.–APP

The competitions are being played in men’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s singles, boys and girls under-18, under-14, under-10, senior doubles plus 45 and senior doubles plus 60. The quarterfinals will be played on July 5, while semifinals and final will be held on July 6 and 7 respectively.