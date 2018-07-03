Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court on Monday directed the petitioner to submitted affidavit regarding assets and money trail of Bilawal Bhutto, chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The court directed Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Mehfooz Yar Khan to submit the documents, till July 16. Justice Khadam Hussain Tunio headed bench conducted hearing on a petition filed by Mehfooz, seeking disqualification of Bilawal. Javid Chatari Advocate, counseling on behalf of the petitioner has submitted incomplete documents before the court. The court directed to submit relevant documents to the office.

The court has called for the nomination papers of Bilawal and an affidavit on a petition filed against their approval by the returning officer. The petitioner has submitted that Bilawal Bhutto had failed to disclose details of his assets in the nomination papers.

Similarly, the court sought comments on an appeal seeking disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Liaquat Jatoi, till July 10.

The appeal was filed by Mureed Ali Shah, who submitted that Liaquat Jatoi did not mention about his asserts and other details to the returning officer. The petitioner pleaded to disqualify Jatoi for taking part in the coming general election. Liaquat Jatoi is candidate from NA-243. On the other-side, Naeem Adil Sheikh of PTI, who submitted his nomination to contest from NA-236 but his nomination papers were rejected by the returning officer.

He submitted an appeal against the returning officer decision. The court directed the state bank and other respondents to submit their comments till July 9.

PPP leader Amjid Ullah has also filed an appeal against refusal of his nomination papers by the returning officer. He was willing to contest election from NA-253. The returning officer has rejected his nomination papers due to bank defaulter.

The SHC has also disposed of several appeals. Habib Jan had filed an appeal against refusal of his nomination papers by the returning officer. The court dismissed his appeal after hearing comments from both the sides; Habib Jan submitted his nomination from NA-246 and PS-198.