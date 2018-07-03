Share:

ISLAMABAD:- Under Secretary General, United Nations Department of Peace keeping Operations, Jean Pierre Lacroix Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters, Rawalpindi. The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts and sacrifices in United Nations Peacekeeping Operations, says an ISPR press release issued here. The COAS affirmed that Pakistan would continue to play its positive role being one of the highest troop contributing nation for maintaining international peace and security under United Nations Flag.–Staff reporter