SIALKOT-A flood warning system has been made fully functional at Head Marala Barrage over River Chenab under the supervision of the Irrigation Department after the Flood Forecast Division Lahore issued a flood warning.

The officials of the Sialkot Irrigation Department said that the satellite flood warning system has the full capacity to issue flood warning about the 36 hours before. They said that the system would also be helpful in saving the villages along the banks of River Chenab and Bela Areas from flood disaster after getting the advanced flood warning.

The officials of the District Disaster Management Committee Sialkot said that the Punjab government has also released special funds of Rs. 160 million for this project. The officials added that the system will keep the 24 hours vigilant eye on flood situation in River Chenab near Head Marala-Sialkot.

They said the system will give advance warning reports from the catchment areas in neighbouring Occupied Jammu and Kashmir if India releases water towards Pakistan in River Chenab. They said that such reports will help the district management of Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad, Jhang and other districts to make all the flood fighting and flood protection arrangements to avert any disaster.

The system would soon be given under the direct control of Irrigation Department after its final testing which require a peak of 400,000 cusecs water at Head Marala Barrage in River Chenab. It has total capacity of 11,00000 cusecs of water.

Meanwhile, the Flood Forecast Division Lahore has issued the flood warning alert, saying that a peak of 125000 cusecs to 150000 cusecs is expected to pass through River Chenab through the Head Marala Barrage as India is likely to release water in River Chenab after the ongoing spell of heavy rains in all the catchment areas of neighbouring Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The total length of River Chenab is 731km which originates from Sialkot after entering into Pakistan near Sialkot from neighbouring Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The length of all the paved dykes along the River Chenab is 1330km.