ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party leader Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar Tuesday said that PPP Chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari does not hold iqama (work permit) of any company in Dubai. In a statement regarding the assets declaration of members of National Assembly, the spokesperson to Bilawal, said Bilawal “does have a special iqama issued by the UAE Ministry for Presidential Affairs due to his frequent visits to Dubai.” He said that Bilawal has already declared this special iqama in the Election Commission. Senator Khokhar stated that Bilawal had declared all his inherited assets in the Election Commission. The Election Commission has already issued the details of Bilawal’s assets, he added.