ISLAMABAD - The joint opposition wants PTI’s government to immediately summon a National Assembly Session as it would raise the matters related arrest of senior opposition party member (PML-N) Rana Sanna Ullah and other related matters.

Nearly a hundred lawmakers from main opposition parties with its signature submitted a requisition in the National Assembly Secretariat, requesting speaker National Assembly to immediately summon the lower house session.

The opposition parties, sources said, want to discuss the recent arrest of PML-N senior lawmaker Rana SannaUllah.

PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan was arrested the other day [Monday] by the Anti Narcotics Force’s (ANF) Lahore team. He was sent to jail on Tuesday on 14-day judicial remand.

The Speaker National Assembly, according to the rules and procedure of the national assembly, has to summon National Assembly session within 14 days of requisition submitted in the National Assembly Secretariat.

The opposition parties, sources said, would submit applications in the National Assembly Secretariat to produce three senior members PPP-Co chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N senior MNA Khwaja Saad Rafique and recently arrested PML-N MNA Rana Sana Ullah in the upcoming national assembly session.

The opposition would submit application after the speaker summon the national assembly session.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has already issued production orders of PPP-Co chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N’s senior MNA Khwaja Saad Rafique to attend standing meetings of the standing committees.

While, the production orders two lawmakers from North Waziristan (NW) Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir (arrested in last month) were not issued despite the repeated requests of opposition. Both the lawmakers were not produced in budget session continued for around a month.

On the other side, the government side has recently recommended to amend the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in National Assembly (NA) about the issuance of the production orders of MNAs in the national assembly.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a federal cabinet, has floated an idea to amend the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in National Assembly which was agreed by the cabinet members.

It was discussed that the members attending the proceedings were wrongly using the production orders.

In budget session, the chair (Munazza Hassan — presiding over the sitting in the absence of speaker and deputy speaker) had asked both the members attending the proceedings of the house to ensure presence in the house.

The chair repeatedly asked the part members of both the lawmakers Asif Ali Zardari and Khwaja Saad Rafique to attend the proceedings.