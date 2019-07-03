Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani players were off to flying start in the Borneo Junior Open Squash Tournament 2019, which commenced at Borneo Malaysia on Tuesday.

In Under-15, Humam Ahmad got bye in the first round and won the second round match against Tan Xee Ziang (MAS) 3-0, winning 11-2, 11-2 and 11-3. M Hanif got bye in the first round and won the second round match against Loi Conor 3-2, winning 11-6, 11-8, 4-11, 4-11 and 11-9. In Under-17, M Hasnain won first round match against Malaysian Tengku Amirul 3-0, 11-9, 11-2 and 11-9, Waleed Khalil won first round match against Malaysian Parasad Ruhern 3-0, 11-3, 11-9, 14-12 and Ashab Irfan got bye in the first round. In Under-19, Naveed-ur-Rehman got bye in the first round.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has sent a group of five players for participation in various age categories. Naveed Rehman is playing in U-19 category, Waleed Khalil in U-17, Ashab Irfan in U-17, M Hanif in U-15 and Humam Ahmed in U-15 category.

Three matches decided in LRCA Inter-zonal U-16 Cricket

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Three matches of the Group B were decided in LRCA Inter-zonal U-16 Cricket on second day as West Zone Greens, North Zone Reds and East Zone Reds registered victories.

In the first match, West Zone Greens thrashed West Zone Reds by 10 wickets with help of unbeaten fine century scored by skipper Shahwaiz Irfan. Batting first, West Zone Reds scored 159/10 in 36.2 overs with Oman Shahid scoring unbeaten 84. Amjad Saleem took 3/20, Tayyab Ali 2/11, Usman Qasim 2/18. In reply, West Zone Greens chased the target without losing any wicket in 25.5 overs. Shahwaiz Irfan hammered unbeaten 108 and Fasar Rashid hit unbeaten 38.

In the second match, North Zone Reds thumped North Zone Greens by 9 wickets. North Zone Greens, batting first, made 151/10 in 39.4 overs. Abdul Wahab slammed 56, Aizad Asad 33. Abdul Mateen clinched 4/37. In reply, North Zone Reds achieved the required target for the loss of just one wicket in 20.5 overs. M Naeem scored unbeaten 61 and Rana Arslan unbeaten 57.

In the third and last match of the day, East Zone Reds defeated East Zone Greens by 5 wickets. East Zone Greens, batting first, were all out for 123 in 31.2 overs with Ismail Farooq scoring 28. Shaloom Danial bagged 3/17 and Umer Hayat 2/7. In reply, East Zone Reds reached home safely losing just five wickets in 36.5 overs. Haider Sohail made 31 and Umer Hayat 27. Ali Naqvi took 3/29.