The transporters in Peshawar have raised their fares after recent hike in the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

According to details, the fare of local transport has been raised by Rs10 after which, Rs20 will be charged for every stop while those travelling to other cities or districts will be paying additional Rs 30 to Rs100.

The transporters also recorded their protest against increasing the CNG prices in budget 2019-2020, saying that it’s difficult for them to survive in this current spell of inflation, therefore, they are raising the fares.

On the other hand, the irked locals criticized government and said that the budget is not friendly as the prices of all the items have gone up.

It is to be mentioned here that the price of CNG in Peshawar was recorded as Rs140.