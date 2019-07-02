Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH/ OKARA-Three persons including a woman died in different incidents here, according to police.

In Toba Tek Singh, a mother of three children committed suicide at Chak Kohal Kalan, Pirmahal tehsil. Police said that deceased Zarina Bibi, 35, argued with her husband and in-laws and ended life by hanging herself from the ceiling of her room.

On the other hand, a Gojra based farmer who was seriously injured during heavy windstorm on Friday night succumbed to his wounds at Faisalabad Allied Hospital. Police said that deceased Bashir Ahmed, 50, of Chak 95/JB was referred by Gojra Tehsil Headquarters Hospital to Faisalabad Allied Hospital where he died.

Two more persons had died and more than 35 people sustained injuries in the storm.

In Okara, a man committed suicide by taking poisonous pills over a domestic issue. Yasir of Sandhu Colony was upset due to tense domestic circumstances. He was the father of four children. The other day, he gulped poisonous pills and died.