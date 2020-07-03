Share:

rawalpindi - The district government has decided to allow establishing cattle markets outside the city while following devised standard operating procedures (SOPs) amid coronavirus.

According to a notification, issued by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (R) Anwaar Ul Haq on Thursday, the government has decided to allow setting up cattle markets for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals ahead of Eid ul Adha in eight areas outside the city. The areas included Adiala Road, Chakri Road near Al Haram City, Fame Marque in Gujar Khan, Dhobi Ghaat Ground in Murree, GT Road near Timber Market, GT Road near Wah General Hospital, Mangal Chowk near Kallar Bypass, Choora Bazaar Kotli Sattian and Tangi Road near Chashmah Jhalyar, Kahuta.

All assistant commissioners and chief officers of municipal corporations have been directed by the DC to make all necessary arrangements for Eid ul Azha by July 15 so that the buyers and sellers may be accommodated with necessary precautionary measures in a hygienic environment in light of Covid-19 pandemic.

The DC said that the markets would be bound to implement SOPs approved by the provincial government.

Wearing masks, hand washing facilities, marking of the floor for cattle/animal sellers, lanes with arrows directing movement of buyers in two separate lanes (for entry and exit), and three feet distance (ideally six feet) should be maintained between all persons would be followed in the cattle markets, he said.

He said nobody can set up cattle markets anywhere other than these places notified by the government.