Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has on Friday said that coronavirus situation is not improved in Sindh including Karachi.

The federal minister in media briefing said implementation on standard operating procedures (SOPs) is examined weekly. Provinces were identified twenty hotspot areas and they took remarkable measures, he said.

“There are some countries like America where the outbreak increased after decreasing once. If precautions are not taken, the pandemic might surge.

“The number of patients on ventilators has lowered as compared to mid-June and COVID-19 cases have reduced due to smart lockdown and precautionary measures. If implementation over SOPs is ensured, coronavirus cases will remain under four lac by July end.”

Earlier today, Pakistan confirmed 78 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 221,896. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 4,551.

Till now 89,225 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 78,956 in Punjab, 27,170 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,666 in Balochistan, 13,195 in Islamabad, 1,524 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,160 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 1,819 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 1,437 in Sindh, 983 in KP, 122 in Balochistan, 129 in Islamabad, 28 in GB and 33 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 1,350,773 coronavirus tests and 22,941 in last 24 hours. 113,623 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,479 patients are in critical condition.