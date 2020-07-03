Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thurs­day said the decision of Punjab government to divide South Punjab Civil Secretariat into two parts, based in Multan and Bahawalpur, was a big step towards devolution of power. “The de­cision will facilitate people of the area in res­olution of their administrative matters at lo­cal level,” the foreign minister said in a video message. Qureshi said Additional Secretary South Punjab and Additional Inspector Gener­al South Punjab would soon be taking charge of their offices and had been properly told by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minis­ter Punjab Usman Buzdar about their expecta­tions. He said after the implementation of Pro­vincial Finance Award in line with decision of the cabinet, the districts would be given funds as per their population and needs. “Now, the funds of South Punjab will be spent within the province and no one will be allowed to use it in another head,” he said. Qureshi expressed confidence that people of South Punjab would now get justice at their doorsteps.