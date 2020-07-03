Share:

Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, said on Friday that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He added that he has started observing quarantine protocol as well as gone into self-isolation. “By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers,” he wrote in his tweet.

The foreign minister, also added in the tweet that “This afternoon I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined myself at home. I have now tested positive for Covid 19.”

Many politicians across the array of political parties have tested positive for Coronavirus.