The Islamabad High Court on Friday accepted a plea requesting to expedite the hearings in the disqualification case against federal minister Faisal Vawda, who had allegedly hidden his dual nationality while filing nomination papers for General Elections 2018.

The petition was filed by Mian Faisal, who is represented by Barrister Jahangir Jadoon in the court against Vawda.

The directions to expedite the case were given by the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) Justice Amir Farooq to the registrar office.

The applicant stated in the plea that Vawda held the US nationality while filing nomination papers. He alleged that the minister did not disclose his dual citizenship at the time.

The plea mentioned that the last hearing was held on January 29, 2020.

Vawda submitted the papers to the Election Commission of Pakistan on June 11 and the returning officer accepted them on June 18, said the plea.

The petitioner stated that the senior PTI leader submitted an application to nullify his US nationality on June 22, which was after his nomination papers were accepted and. The petition said that Vawda, till date, holds a public office illegally.

The applicant further said that Vawda has not submitted his response to the court so far in the case, adding that the other parties want to stall the case. He noted that no hearings have been held since January this year.

The applicant’s lawyer requested the court today (Friday) that the hearing of the case should be held next week.

The court has sought a reply from Vawda, the Election Commission of Pakistan and other parties to the case by next week.