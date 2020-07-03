Share:

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday has dismissed former accountability judge Mohammad Arshad Malik, who had sentenced ex-Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif, from his job over controversial video scandal.

According to details, the administrative body of LHC headed by Chief Justice Qasim Khan announced the decision.

The other members of the committee included senior judge Justice Mamoon-ur-Rasheen, Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Ameen-ud-Din Khan, Justice Ameer Bhatti and Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan.

Last year in July, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz had unveiled a video clip whereby ex-accountability judge Arshad Malik could be heard saying that there was “no proof of corruption against the deposed premier” in the December 24 Al-Azizia reference.

She said the judge had contacted Nasir Butt and told him that he was feeling guilty and having nightmares ever since he announced the verdict that led to Nawaz Sharif’s imprisonment.

The PML-N leader claimed that the accountability judge was coerced into delivering the Al-Azizia verdict against him [Nawaz]. She further demanded acquittal of Nawaz Sharif on the basis of evidences shown in video, adding that she respects every institution of Pakistan.

Responding to the video, judge in his affidavit accused Nasir Janjua, Mahar Ghulam Jilani and Khurram Yousaf of pressurising him for a favourable judgement because of his immoral video.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) had suspended accountability court judge Arshad Malik and ordered him to report at LHC for further proceedings.

The notification stated, “The Chief Justice of this Court has been pleased to order to place the said judicial officer under suspension and repatriate to his parent department i.e. Lahore High Court, with immediate effect, for disciplinary proceedings to be conducted in accordance with law.”