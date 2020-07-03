ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has joined the online exhibition of exports 2020 (Round II) held in Jinan, China, demonstrating a creative way of engaging international businesses during the COVID-19 lockdown, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.
Hussain Haider, Consul General of Pakistan in Shanghai, Wang Zihai, president of Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI), Iqbal Kidwai, Secretary-General of Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers’ Association (PCMA), Muhammad Nadeem Zafar, and Vice President of Pakistan Hardware Association attended the online opening ceremony.
On the occasion, Hussain Haider said that online negotiation for international business will become a new normal as the COVID-19 pandemic dealt the events industry a blow.
The online fair has provided an opportunity for enterprises from Pakistan and China to do business with each other.
He further mentioned that China has become Pakistan’s largest trading partner, largest foreign direct investor and its third-largest export destination, while Pakistan has become China’s largest investment destination in South Asia due to the CPEC.
According to the event organizer Inter Commerce Expo (ICEC), deals worth $2.94 million were agreed at the first round of 2020 Shandong Export Commodities (Pakistan) Online Exhibition, with 28 Pakistani enterprises.