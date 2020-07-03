Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has joined the online exhibition of exports 2020 (Round II) held in Jinan, China, demonstrating a creative way of engaging internation­al businesses during the COVID-19 lock­down, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.

Hussain Haider, Consul General of Pa­kistan in Shanghai, Wang Zihai, president of Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Com­merce and Industry (PCJCCI), Iqbal Kid­wai, Secretary-General of Pakistan Chem­ical Manufacturers’ Association (PCMA), Muhammad Nadeem Zafar, and Vice Pres­ident of Pakistan Hardware Association attended the online opening ceremony.

On the occasion, Hussain Haider said that online negotiation for internation­al business will become a new normal as the COVID-19 pandemic dealt the events industry a blow.

The online fair has provided an oppor­tunity for enterprises from Pakistan and China to do business with each other.

He further mentioned that China has become Pakistan’s largest trading partner, largest foreign direct investor and its third-largest export destina­tion, while Pakistan has become Chi­na’s largest investment destination in South Asia due to the CPEC.

According to the event organizer In­ter Commerce Expo (ICEC), deals worth $2.94 million were agreed at the first round of 2020 Shandong Export Com­modities (Pakistan) Online Exhibition, with 28 Pakistani enterprises.