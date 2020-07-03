Share:

ATTOCK - The residents of Attock on Thursday applauded the efforts of Rescue 1122 for an act which saved the life of a wounded and abandoned dog by providing him immediate medical treatment. The dog was trapped in an abandoned and dry well near Chungi No 3 in Attock for the last three days.

According to District Emergency Officer Dr Ishfaq Mian, a call was received on Thursday by the control room that a dog was lying injured in a critical condition in an abandoned and dry well near Chungi No. 3 for the last two days and immediate rescue can save its life.

He said that although no one knew how the dog fell in the deep well, people heard noises and could easily tell that the dog was in distress due to hunger, thirst and injuries. He said that Rescue attempts were immediately started by the rescuers. According to Dr Mian, the well had no steps or any other means for them to go down to the depth of 40 feet. So one of the rescuers used stairs to descend the well and brought the dog to the surface in a bag.

“Unfortunately, there is very little care given to these poor animals and Pakistan lacks a proper animal rescue service but the shoes of animal rescuers are being filled by Rescue 1122 by rescuing the dog from the well,” he added. Responding to a question, he said after providing necessary medical treatment, feeding and cleaning, the Rescue 1122 team released the dog. Calling the act exemplary, Attock’s residents applauded the prompt action of Rescue 1122 team. They said that such an act could only be witnessed in a developed country, where animals enjoy similar courtesy and rights as humans. “The efforts of Rescue 1122 team are highly commendable for saving the dog in a timely manner and the team has proved that every life is worth saving” Said Izza Khan, an animals’ rights activist.