SIALKOT - The COVID-related medical equipment worth Rs150 million arrived here on Thursday, boosting the city’s capacity to cope with the coronavirus pandemic effectively.

The medical supplies, including 5,000 PCR testing kits, 20 Intensive Care Unit ventilators, 25 Oximeter, one Bio Safety Cabinet and other critical instruments were provided by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to Govt Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College, Sialkot on the request of its principal.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar met with NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal and thanked him in person for providing medical assistance to the people of Sialkot in such testing times, said a press release issued by the SAPM’s office. The SAPM said the medical equipment, which was transported by the NDMA logistic team in few hours, would play a big role in the fight against the pandemic in Sialkot.

He said unfortunately the health sector in Sialkot was not given due attention by the past regimes.