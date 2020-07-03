Share:

The Sindh Government has told the federation that it does not support the idea of setting up cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha in the province, said provincial Information Minister Nasir Shah on Friday.

Shah said that people who wished to sacrifice animals should contact religious scholars or local mosques, who can, in turn, perform the service for them.

The minister also shared that the provincial government has made arrangements for picking up the animal’s carcasses across the province.

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani has already approved arrangements of collective sacrifice of sacrificial animals during Eid ul Azha with the assistance of non-profit organisations.

According to a statement issued by the Commissioner Office last month, a meeting was held at the office which was attended by representatives of various philanthropist organisations, including the Edhi Foundation, Chhipa Welfare Association, Saylani Welfare Trust, Al-Khidmat Foundation, Jamia Binoria Site and Daawat-e-Islami.

Shallwani had asked the organisations to make arrangements for online booking and dispatching of meat due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting had discussed how arrangements would be made for a collective sacrifice of animals and their registration. It was decided that the deputy commissioners (DCs) of all the six districts would look after the issues pertaining to the slaughter of sacrificial animals. The DCs would also provide necessary assistance to the non-profit organisations.

The representatives of the non-profit organisations, according to the statement, had appreciated the commissioner’s efforts and assured that they would carefully carry out the sacrifice of the sacrificial animals during Eidul Azha due to the pandemic situation.

The participants also agreed that arrangements for the sacrifice of animals needed to be done on a large scale this year due to the pandemic.