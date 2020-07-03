Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Thursday chaired a meeting to review progress on completion of Swat Motorway Phase-1 and commencement of work on Phase-2 on the project. The meeting among others was attended by Advisor to the CM on Information Ajmal Wazir, MPA from Swat Fazle Hakim, concerned administrative secretaries and high ups of Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority. The meeting was told that PC-1 of land acquisition for phase 2 of Swat Motorway Project has been cleared by Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and submitted to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for final approval in its next meeting. The participants of the meeting also rewired progress on feasibility study of Peshawar to D.I.Khan Motorway Project.