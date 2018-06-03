Share:

LAHORE - The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) Saturday recommended elevation of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Yahya Afridi to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Chief Justice of Pakistan presided over the Judicial Commission’s meeting at the Supreme Court Lahore registry while Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, Justice Gulzar Ahmad, Justice Sh Azmat Saeed, Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf, Pakistan Bar Council representative Yousuf Laghari, KP Bar Council representative Shah Jehan Khan Swati and others were also present in the meeting.

The commission also recommended Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth as the new Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court.

The Judicial Commission was constituted under the 18th Constitutional Amendment. The recommendations made by the Commission now would be sent to the committee on Judges Appointment for consideration.

OUR STAFF REPORTER