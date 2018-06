Share:

HANGU:- Armed man gunned down a Levies man after exchange of hot words. The police arrested the accused with murder weapon. SHO City Shah Douran Khan said that the incident took place in Gulshan Colony of Hangu where after exchange of hot words, accused Ahmad gunned down Levies man Amanullah. The body of the martyred Levies man was shifted to hospital for postmortem. The police after registering a case against the accused started an investigation.–INP