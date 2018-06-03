Share:

LAHORE - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar Saturday accepted unconditional apology of two accused involved in taking out anti-judiciary rally in Kasur and hurling abuses at the judges.

Nasir Khan and Jamil Khan appeared before the bench and appealed to the CJ to pardon them as they committed a mistake. “We are sorry for what we did,” said the accused. Their parents and other relatives had also come there. After accepting their apology, the CJP ordered the police to cancel the case to the extent of Nasir Khan and Jamil and he also suspended the contempt of court proceedings against them pending before the Lahore high court. Police took 80 people into custody including two leaders of PML-N Waseem Akhtar and Naeem Safdar. The trial court had been taking up the case on a regular basis.

Principal removed

The country’s top court on Saturday removed principal of PGMI/LGH Dr Ghiasun Nabi Tayyab with directive to the Punjab government to make a new appointment within two months on merit.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar passed the order while taking suo motu notice of the condition of public hospitals in Punjab. On Friday, he had paid a visit to LGH. The CJP observed that Dr Tayyab had been serving as principal simultaneously for Amiruddin Medical College, Post Graduate Medical Institute and Punjab Institute of Neurosciences all attached to the LGH. Addressing the chief secretary, the CJP said that he came to know that Dr Tayyab was not appointed through an independent search committee. The top judge also warned secretary primary health services not to cross the limits and stop victimiszing subordinate female staff. During the proceedings, the CJP also ordered the chief secretary to make Ali Jan OSD and post him to Balochistan, however, withdrew his order when the secretary tendered his apology.

Zainab case to be taken up next week

Taking up the murder and rape case of seven-year Zainab Amin of Kasur, the Chief Justice of Pakistan observed that hearing of the appeal had been fixed for the next week.

Addressing the Zainab’s father, the CJP said that a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court would take up the matter. The CJP also directed the police to withdraw security from Haji Amin Ansari, the father of the victim girl, observing that the person (convict) who could harm him was in jail now.

A trial court had granted death penalty to Imran Ali on charges of abducting, raping and killing Zainab. The Lahore High Court had already dismissed his appeal against the sentence. During the proceedings, the chief secretary said that another minor rape victim namely Kainat had been receiving necessary medical care at Children Hospital. He expressed dismay that the minor’s condition was not satisfactory as her treatment was not possible in Pakistan or abroad. He said only medical care could be given to minor.

Court to conduct forensic audit of PKLI In the case of salary of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) Chief Executive Dr Saeed Akhtar, the CJP observed that the court would conduct forensic audit of the institute.

“Be ready for the accountability as huge money has been earned through this job,” the CJP observed while addressing Dr Akhtar who had said that he had been getting Rs1.2 million while his wife Rs0.8 million as monthly salary.

“You hung a portrait of chief minister rather than Quaid-i-Azam or Allama Iqbal at the office institute,” the CJP said.

“Every single penny of the public money misused would be recovered,” he remarked. The CJP summoned record of the institute’s board of directors and put off further hearing till Sunday (today).

PR LOSSES: Audit firm told to finish task within six months

In the case of Railways’ losses, AF Ferguson, charted accountancy firm, submitted terms of references for five-year forensic audit of Pakistan Railways to the court. At this, the CJP directed the firm to complete the audit within six months. Previously, he had taken suo motu notice of colossal losses of the railways and ordered its forensic audit.

Taking notice of PU VC’s appointment matter, the CJP allowed the provincial government to appoint Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar as permanent vice chancellor of the Punjab University as recommended by a search committee. Secretary Higher Education Nabeel Awan submitted a report of the search committee, saying that Prof Akhtar had been selected after he stood first in the interview. Prof Akhtar was also there in the courtroom.