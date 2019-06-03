Share:

ATTOCK - The District Police have chalked out a comprehensive plan for Eidul Fitr under which 2,200 police personnel including officers will provide security to Eid congregations across the district.

According to the plan, a total of 2,200 including 1,200 cops including six DSPs, 16 SHOs, 160 ASIs, 140 Head constables and 1,000 police volunteers would security to worship places during Eid prayers.

District Police Officer Shahzad Nadeem Bokhari while talking to newsmen said that the district police have finalised a comprehensive security and patrolling plan for Eidul Fitr. He said that effective deployment would be made at all Eid congregations venues, public place and sensitive installations to thwart any untoward incident. He said that police would guard as many as 329 Eid congregations across the district including 294 mosques, 13 Imambargahs and 20 open places. Responding a question, the DPO said that security plan has been chalked out in collaboration with the district administration and other law enforcement agencies, adding that elaborated measures have been chalked out to ensure peace and tranquillity. He said that all police officials have been directed to remain high alert and fully prepared to avert any untoward situation during Eid days. “All police officers have also been directed to personally patrol areas of their jurisdiction to ensure implementation of security measures,” the DPO informed. He said no person or organisation could collect fatrana without prior permission from the district administration and all violator would be dealt with sternly according to National Action Plan.