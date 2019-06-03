Share:

Chief Commercial Officer of the British Airways Andrew Brem on Monday expressed his desire to launch the airline’s fights to other cities of the country afterIslamabad.

Addressing a press conference today, he said the airline wants to provide more facilities to passengers travelling from Pakistan.

He said, “Resumption of the British Airways flights to Pakistan is a big milestone in the company’s history.”

Speaking on the occasion, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood said the revival of flights by the British Airways is a good omen for Pakistan. He expressed the hope that trade and people to people links with the UK will increase with the resumption of this development.

Speaking on the occasion, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said both Pakistan and UK enjoy friendly relations and excellent cooperation in various fields of life.

He said the British Airways stopped its operations in Pakistan in 2008 due to security reasons, adding with the marked improvement in security situation, foreign airlines are expressing interest to start their operations here.

He said the government wants to turn Islamabad International Airport into a regional air hub. Ghulam Sarwar Khan Aviation Policy 2019 zeroes in on increasing aviation activities for promotion of trade, tourism and international links.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the revival of BA flights is testimony to the international confidence on the policies of Prime