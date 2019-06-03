Share:

LAHORE - A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa will hear eight cases, including petitions for bail before arrest and cancellation of bails, at the Lahore Registry today.

The SC bench consisting of Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah will take up the petitions filed by Amjad Hussain, Muhammad Adnan, Shahzad Shaukat, Ghulam Hussain, Muhammad Manzoor and others for the grant of bail before arrest.

The other bench is comprised of Justice Sh Azmat Saeed and Justice Umar Ata Bandial. Another bench is comprised of Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed.

As per the final cause list issued for today’s cases, no application for adjournment through fax/email will be placed before the court. If any counsel is unable to appear for any reason, the advocate-on-record will be required to argue the case. It also clarifies that no adjournment on any ground will be granted.