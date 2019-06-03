Share:

Kandhkot - At least five persons killed whereas more than a dozen sustained serious injuries in a road mishap near Manghar Phatak at Indus Highway on Sunday, police said.

According to reports, five people were killed and as many as 13 were got serious injuries after passenger couch turned into turtle near Indus Highway. Police said that it was happened after passenger coach rescuing a rickshaw trolley coming from opposite side.

Police said five people including Hakim Ali, Akhtar, Sabir, Ali and Akram were killed on the spot while Mohammad Aslam, Atique Hussain, Mazhar Ali, Munir, Ashraf, Riaz Ahmed, Mohammad Ismail and others were got serious injuries. The injured were shifted to nearby hospital where three of them were referred to another hospital owing to serious condition.

According to police, passenger coach carrying more than 20 persons heading to Muzaffargarh from Karachi when it met to accident apparently due to over speeding. It is to be mentioned that there is no emergency service centre which may help minimise the damages and save lives in case of any emergency.

Separately, Ghotki police seized 9 drums of local made wine and arrested a culprit during a raid on a mini brewery set up in the limits of Yaro Lund.

District police chief Dr Farrukh lanjar told media men that on following information that a group of people manufacturing local wine at brewery in the village Darb Detri near Yaro Lund area A police party led by Station House officer Jarwar Abdul Waheed Bhutto and SHO Yaro Lund Aashique Bullo raided brewery and arrested a drug peddler Arshad Ali, son of Mureed Ali.