A two-member bench of Lahore High Court headed by Justice Muzahir Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case of bail pleas filed by PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz.
The honorable court extended bail of Hamza Shahbaz in three different cases till 11th of this month.
1:34 PM | June 03, 2019
