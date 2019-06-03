Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh chapter of Peoples Youth Organization (PYO) has formulated a comprehensive protest strategy in response of the possibly arrest of former President and co-chairman of PPP Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari, with the priority of launching massive demonstrations for giving tough time to the federal government on roads.

According to PYO Spokesperson Taimoor Ali Maher, this was decided during a recently-held meeting at the PYO Karachi Secretariat and attended by officials belonging to various cities.

The meeting participants also discussed to tackle the emerging situation on political arena in the context of arrest warrants issued for Asif Ali Zardari in an inquiry pertaining to a money laundering case, criticising the NAB chairman in strong words who approved the arrest warrants, said spokesperson Taimoor Ali Maher while talking to media.

Expressing annoyance on NAB actions, the PYO believed that Pakistan People’s Party is being pushed against the wall by the PTI government. Maher further warned of waging a war if his party’s top leadership was targeted by any federal institution on the basis of political grounds.

The PYO spokesperson urged the federal government to understand that the PPP has bright track record of strengthening democracy in Pakistan, saying that nothing can be achieved in past against the PPP by force.

He also claimed that huge number of youth is willing to join PYO led protest demonstrations after Eid ul Fitr.

“The PTI government has completely failed to deliver,” Maher said.