SHIKARPUR - Two police officers including a station house officer (SHO) and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) embraced martyrdom while three others sustained bullet wounds in an encounter in Katcha Area of Bachal Bhayo and Sadh Belo in Shikarpur district early on Sunday morning.

The encounter took place in the limits of Bachal Bhayo Police Station.

As per reports, a special police party led by SHO Lakhi Ghulam Shah Police Station Ghulam Murtaza Mirani, after receiving information about presence of criminals and killers of Manzoor Mirani, a rickshaw driver who was murdered by Jatoi tribesmen a few days ago near Chak Town, along with heavy police contingent raided Katcha area of Bachal Bhayo and Sadh Belo.

Seeing police, the criminals opened indiscriminate fire on armoured police vehicle [APC] with latest weapons. SHO Ghulam Murtazaa a resident of Mir’s district, ASI Zulfikar Ali Panhwar, a resident of Mehmoodabad of Shikarpur, embraced martyrdom. Three other police personnel named Jahanzaib Memon, ASI, Sadam Dayo, Rasool Bakhsh Luhar, police constables, sustained bullet wounds. Sadam Marfani, said to be private guard of SHO New Faujdari, also sustained bullet injuries.

The bodies were handed over to their heirs after conducting postmortem at Lakhi Ghulam Shah Hospital. The injured were referred to Sukkur Hospital for further medical treatment due to their precarious condition after providing them first aid.

Following the incident, Shikarpur police personnel cordoned off the area and started a search operation. They set the house of criminals on fire. Police have not arrested killers of cops till filing the file.

People of Chak Town said that due to straight firing on APC with latest weapons, many holes could be seen on bullet proof vehicle of police.

Nasrullah aka Nasro Jatoi is involved in firing on police. He is also accused of killings of innocent persons, said SSP Shikarpur.

The funeral prayer of Shaheed SHO was offered at Police Headquarters Khairpur. The funeral prayer of Shaheed ASI was offered at his native village, Mahmoodabad.

A month ago Sarfraz Ahmed Mahar, a cop, was also martyred for offering strict resistance when a few dacoits were on their way after committing crime in same area, but police have not apprehended his killers after passage of one month.

A rickshaw driver Manzoor Mirani was killed by armed assailants belonging to Jatoi tribesmen, over bargaining at village Samano Jatoi in same area of Chak town.

SSP Sajjad Ameer Saddozi and ASP Farooque Amjad Shikarpur did not attend phone of this scribe despite many attempts.

The civil society, notable and people of Shikarpur expressed their strong reservation and they demanded the high-ups to take notice of increasing lawlessness in Shikarpur for the welfare of the people of Shikarpur.

A case was yet to be registered till filing of this news file.

GUNNED DOWN

Armed assailants opened indiscriminate firing on two villagers who were coming from Shikarpur to their village next to Wakiro village over old enmity the other day.

Muhammad Ibrahim, an official of concerned police station, told reporters that two villagers identified as Suhino Khan, age 30, and Nadir Khan, both of Marfani caste were coming from Shikarpur towards their village when the gunmen believed to be from Rabo Marfani group opened indiscriminate firing on them which resulting in death of Suhino Marfani on the spot while Nadir sustained severe bullet wounds while the armed assailants managed to escape from the scene.