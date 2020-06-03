Share:

ISLAMABAD - Two more patients died of coro­na virus in the district yesterday taking the virus death to 31 while 19 more people tested positive for corona during the last 24 hours, health sources said.

The sources added that 2,189 tests were conducted in the dis­trict so far while 1,347 people were tested negative for corona.

Around 356 suspected patients were discharged from different isolation centers in the district while 39 patients were at isolation centers. A total of 41,466 people have so far been screened in dif­ferent parts of the district.