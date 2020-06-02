Share:

Attock-A spiritual healer has kidnapped a girl from the jurisdiction of Jand police station. Reportedly, he has already five wives and has now kidnapped a young girl.

His sons confirmed this. Police have registered an FIR on the complaint of the girl’s father. Z.I.K r/o Jand informed police that almost a month ago DildarHussainGilani r/o Barwala posed himself as a spiritual healer and told him (ZIK) that his daughter was under the influence of evil spirits and he(DildarHussain) knew how to get her rid of the evil spirits. He(spiritual healer) said that he belonged to a Syed family and knows well the healing process of evil spirits.

ZIK said that on 27/5/2020 at night his daughter suddenly disappeared . Next day, he went to the house of DildarHussain , where his two sons told him that their father had kidnapped his daughter and said that their father was not a man of character and he through such tactics had already married five women. Police on the complaint of ZIK have registered an FIR and are on the hunt to arrest the culprit.