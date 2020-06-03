Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday said that the coronavirus was a global issue.

He said the government was en­suring all possible measures to effectively control the spread of coronavirus pandemic besides en­hancing the healthcare capacity across the country.

The foreign minister was talking to Minister for Planning, Develop­ment and Special Initiatives Asad Umar who called on him here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, they dis­cussed the coronavirus situation and the steps taken to control its spread, besides other issues of mutual interest.

The foreign minister said the COVID-19 had affected the whole world and Pakistan, being a devel­oping country, was facing critical challenges due to this pandemic.

He stressed that the people in country should ensure complete implementation of all precaution­ary measures as the infection was touching the peak of curve.

Minister for Planning Asad Umar appreciated the steps taken for fa­cilitating the stranded expatriates and the measures for bringing them back at the earliest.