PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Tuesday said that in the light of decisions taken in the last meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC), it has been decided to keep business activities, markets and shops in KP open from 9 a.m to 7 p.m while lockdown would remain in place only two days in a week i.e. on Saturday and Sunday. This relaxation in lockdown was subject to strict implementation of SOPs and guidelines issued by the provincial government, he added. While addressing a press conference here at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar, Mahmood Khan said that Provincial Government was working on opening inter district public transport.