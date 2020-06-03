Share:

LAHORE - “The NAB’s action on Tuesday was full of malafide. Mian Shehbaz Sharif was in NAB custody for 133 days, and they couldn’t find anything. Today, he sent a response due to widespread Covid-19, he offered to be quizzed over Skype. But they played mischief; he was asked to appear on 2nd June and the warrant of arrest was signed on 28th May,” Zainab Suleman Sharif, the daughter-in-law of Shehbaz Sharif, told The Nation on Tuesday.

She said, “Mian Shehbaz Sharif had already challenged NAB in the Lahore High Court for pre-arrest bail due to be heard tomorrow.”

The whole accountability process is lopsided towards opposition parties. All other accused sitting cabinet have never been called by NAB,” she complained. “Mian Shehbaz Sharif spent 133 days in NAB appeared numerous times in the last 2 years they couldn’t find a pennyworth of corruption against Mian Shehbaz Sharif and his family.”Shehbaz Sharif will appear in LHC tomorrow, she added.

She went on to say, “He is a 69-year-old cancer survivor. Many COVID cases are reported in NAB and doctors have strictly advised him to maintain social distance.”

But he still offers to be investigated via Skype or any other medium but NAB never responded.

Mian Shehbaz Sharif is very cooperative and has always presented himself before the investigation teams. “But these are the times when the world is fighting the pandemic but our system and the government is fighting PML-N,” she said. These are basically means to cover up their own incompetence and to cover for all the mismanagement.

“The budget session is coming and they want it to be passed without Opposition Leader.”

Hamza has been in jail for almost a year and if there was anything solid against him then they would’ve filed a reference so far, she added.