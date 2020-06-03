Share:

PTI MPA Mian Jamshed ud Din Kakakhel from Nowshera succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Funeral prayers and the burial rituals of the deceased will be held at Kaka Sahib, Ziarat at 2:30 pm in accordance with all Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)s issued by the government.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Ali Khan, Jamshed ud Din had tested positive for coronavirus 10 days ago.

"Mian Jamshed ud Din was on ventilator for the last three days and passed away this morning," Khan said.

"Mian Jamshed ud Din's son Mian Omar has recovered from coronavirus while other family members have tested negative for it," he added.

In 2013, Jamshed ud Din was elected a Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) on PTI ticket and became the Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation.

In the 2018 elections, he was elected from the constituency of PK-63 Nowshera on a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket again.