LAHORE - Speakers at the 10th annual conference of Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust laid stress on self-reliance and unity.

NPT board member Justice (r) Khalilur Rehman Khan presided over the extended sitting. NPT Secretary Shahid Rasheed informed the participants that as many as 1,530 delegates from across the country attended all the 10 sessions of the conference.

Approval was also accorded to the recommendations of group discussions and resolutions.

Speaking on the occasion Justice (Retd) Khalil-ur-Rehman Khan said Quaid had understood the Hindu mentality.

Mian Farooq Altaf said the youth of the nation should focus on education to take Pakistan forward. Leading journalist Saeed Aasi said no one can take Nazaria-i-Pakistan from the hearts of Pakistanis. Dr Khalid Ranjha said the society is prone to mistaking the facts, which should be discouraged at every level. Prof Ataur Rehman stressed self-reliance to attain a stature of respect in the comity of nations. Tayyaba Zia sought the rule of law and order in the country to move forward. Kashif Adeeb Javedani, Professor Hameed Raza Siddiqui, and Irfan Alam also spoke on the occasion.