Islamabad- China Radio International CRI-Roots Millennium Confucius Classroom in collaboration with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Cultural Counselor Office organised a visit of the Ambassador of China Yao Jing, Director Education at the Cultural office and Director CRI Confucius Classroom Pakistan Chen Xiang for the Chinese New Year and Spring Festival celebration and inauguration of CRI-Millennium Roots Confucius Classroom Library at Roots Millennium Schools’ One World Campus E-11/4, Islamabad.

The ambassador was warmly welcomed by the Founder & CEO Millennium Chinese Language Department Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI, Director Mrs. Sabina Zakir and Head of the Chinese Language Program Mona Kanwal at the venue. The Ambassador expressed gratitude to be invited and honoured Millennium Roots Schools by inaugurating of the CRI-Millennium Confucius Library, the only school to be gifted China’s Knowledge Bank in shape of Chinese Books.

The Ambassador witnessed various ethic and traditional performances by young Millennials, alongside Shaheen, from China Radio International. The Chinese teaching faculty graced the show and enjoyed the spirit of festivity that was exhibited by the learners of various age groups.

Chinese Embassy wished Roots Millennium Schools a Happy New Year and said it would provide scholarships and exchange programs for students.

Speaking to the Millennials about the Chinese Language Department, Ambassador Yao Jing shared his views about the upcoming events of the year. The Ambassador said in his speech that students must think freely and become engaged in physical activities which play a key role in mental and physical growth of a child. The Chinese Language initiative has blossomed and the Millennium Roots Schools have strengthened with the growing number of students learning Chinese.

CRI-Roots Confucius Classroom offers Chinese language classes across the Roots Millennium Schools, in the private sector, with the aim of teaching students to speak and write Chinese as proficiently. Millennium Chinese Language Department has 18 Full Time Teachers and nearly 8500 students learning Chinese Language.

This has promoted cultural, social, business and educational opportunities between China and Pakistan.