The restaurant of karachi are providing illegal Food and mix pizza which are made by dirty water and Cookers due to what the citizens are being ill and suffering a lot . According to the recent news the rooms of restaurant are very dirty where the foods and pizzas are being cooked and also such bad animals meat and expired materials are being mixed so.Besides, two years had been gone the workers of that restaurant are not medically cheaked whether with in which kind of disuse they are suffering and that is being transform to the costumers . Thus, it is requested to the Government to take a strict action against them.

DURDANAG PEER BAKSH,

Turbat, February 19.