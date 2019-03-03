Share:

Taxila : Additional district and sessions judge Tahir Abbass Sipra on Friday sentenced a man death and imposed a fine in a killing his wife. According to prosecution, Ishrat Mehmood had contracted a second marriage with Gull Fareen without the consent of his first wife. On July 10, 2016 on the Eid day he visit his first wife Ruksana Bibi to meet his children at her house in Ghazi Kohli in limits of Wah Saddar Police station where he exchanged hot words with his wife Ruksana Bibi over some domestic issues. During quarrel, he took out his pistol and shot her dead and fled from the scene. Later, the police arrested the accused as well as his second wife and after trial spanning over two years, the murder was established and additional Session Judge Taxila Tahir Abbass sentenced the accused Ishrat Mehmood to death and imposed a fine of Rs 0.2 million. His second wife Gull Fareen was acquitted giving her benefit of doubt.