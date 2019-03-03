Share:

SHIKARPUR - Jawaid Bhutto, a philosopher and intellectual, was shot dead in Washington DC.

According to reports, Jawaid Bhutto, a resident of Shikarpur district, was gunned down outside his residence in Washington DC by his neighbour. Jawaid had complained against his neighbour for drinking and making noise.

Washing Post reported that local police had apprehended middle-aged man Hilman Jordan, and he had been charged with murder.

Jawaid Bhutto had been working as an assistant professor of philosophy at Sindh University, and he was the husband of senior journalist Nafisa Hoodbhoy, sister of eminent Pakistani physicist Pervez Hoodbhoy. The deceased had been living in the US for 15 years.

The writers and intellectuals of Shikarpur including Nasim Bukhari, Sultan Rind, Hameer Chandio, Khalil Moriani, Waheed Mohassan, Eijaz Eijiz, Hasseb Nayab Mangi and others expressed their grief and deep sorrow over the loss of intellectual. They expressed their sympathies with the grieving family.

Hailing from Shikarpur in Sindh, Bhutto had served as head of Philosophy Department at Sindh University before moving to the US.

Social media users are paying tribute to Jawaid Bhutto and mourning loss of the intellectual, demanding the US government to take action.