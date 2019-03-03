Share:

QUETTA - Heavy snowfall on Saturday in Ziarat broke 10 years record which disconnected city’s land routes from rest of the country. Ziarat roads were covered with snow due to which all the land ties were disconnected from rest of the country. Due to heavy snowfall, people were stranded in homes and gas supply to the customers was affected.

On the other hand, a new system of rains has entered the country due to which weather turned pleasant in several parts of the country.

Karachi, Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Makran, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan and other parts of the country were all set to get a new spell of rains which would last for next few days.

It is pertinent to mention here that PMD earlier this week informed that a new system of rains was set to enter the country which would persist for next few days and give showers in various parts of the country.